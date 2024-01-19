Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), have successfully busted a carefully concealed illegal oil bunkering site at Umuedeokwara Community, Odogwa Town in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Army said the operation was conducted following credible intelligence on the activities of criminals in the site.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdusalam visited the location to see for himself the magnitude of the criminalities going on in the area.

While speaking to newsmen at the site, the GOC was amazed by the level of criminality at the site.

Conducting newsmen around the reservoirs located in the thick forest of Odagwa Etche on Thursday, said he wanted Nigerians to know what was happening.

Addressing newsmen, he said, “You can see that this place is in a deep forest even if you are using helicopters and military drones you will not be able to see what we actually saw here on the ground. Credible intelligence led us to this location.

“We have discovered so many illegal activities. As you can see, we have seen reservoirs that can contain upwards of 200, 0000 litres of crude oil.

‘We have discovered about 14 of them in this bush. We have also discovered boilers capable of processing crude oil, about 49 of them all located inside this bush and we have seen the network of hose and cables connected around the whole area.

“The crude oil we have discovered in this place is in excess of the daily crude oil export of Nigeria. This is very pathetic and very sad to note.

“Here we discovered 14 reservoirs and each reservoir stored a minimum of 200,000 litres of crude oil. So, simple math will give you in excess of three million litres of crude oil that is stored. We are not talking about the ones that have been processed and taken out; these are the ones that we have discovered.

“This place is called Odagwa in Rivers State and inside this place we have well heads, many of them we don’t know the exact number of well heads around here.

“Most of them are not in use, but you can see that it’s from these wellheads that these people put their pipes to siphon this oil.”:

He said a few arrests had been made, “however, those that we have arrested are not the major players in this business; they are just carriers of the stolen oil.”

He added, “Now that we have found this place with proper intelligence and investigation, we are going to get them. This discovery is part of our efforts to ensure that the government gets what is due to it,” he said.

He said the Army would continue to hunt oil thieves, so the country could meet the budget production benchmark.