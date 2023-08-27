The Federal Government says it is upscaling its fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region which is yielding positive impact as it uncovers suspected sites used by criminals to sabotage the nation’s commonwealth.

The federal Government delegation who visited two companies allegedly used to perpetuate the illegal activities in Koko, warri north council area of Delta state, appreciated the pipeline surveillance contractor, Tantita Security Services for doing a great job.

Touching down here in Koko, Warri North Council area of Delta state, the Federal Government delegation which include the National Security Adviser, Ministers, NNPC Ltd CEO and chief of defence staff moved straight to this company suspected to be used for illegal crude operations.

This barge is loaded with illegal crude oil as the delegation frowns at the massive quantity of products here.

For NNPC Ltd, this fight against criminals is yielding good results.

Next stop is this company located in the outskirt of the town where illegal bunkering has been taking place unnoticed for years until Tantita Security Services uncovered it.

Minister of state Petroleum resources Oil is happy the efforts of the federal Government are yielding positive results.

As they depart Delta state it is expected that their findings about the activities of crude oil theft will further help boost production.