No fewer than 5 persons have been killed following an explosion that occurred at an illegal bunkering site at Obitti in the oil producing area of Ohaji-Egbema local government area, Imo State.

Confirming the incident to Journalists, the spokesman of the Imo state police command Henry Okoye says the unfortunate incident happened due to the illegal activities of oil thieves at Obitti Rubber Estate popularly known for nefarious activities of oil vandals.

According to him, 5 vandals were killed, a fuel tanker burnt down and several properties and farmlands destroyed.

Some villagers, who were on ground when the incident occurred, said there was a clash between rival oil thieves while they were loading a crude oil tanker which resulted in a gun duel that sparked off an explosion.

The Imo State Police Command spokesman, Henry Okoye further said the Commissioner of Police CP Aboki Danjuma has already set up a high-powered investigation team to immediately unravel the immediate cause of the incident and arrest the culprits.