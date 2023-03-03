The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Rivers State Command says 12 persons were killed when an explosion occurred at the site of an illegal oil bunkering operation in Rivers State.

The incident occurred in Rumuekpe community of Emuoha Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The explosion was triggered as the victims attempted to move stolen crude from a vandalized pipeline that runs through their community.

According to the NSCDC, the identities of victims are yet to be ascertained because they were burnt beyond recognition while 5 Cars and 4 Tricycles were also burnt also destroyed.

Advertisement

The national Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has paid a sympathy visit to Maiduguri during which he announced a donation of N100m from the APC headquarters.

The party’s national chairman, presented a cheque of N100m to support victims of Maiduguri Monday Market Fire incident.

The party chairman was accompanied on the visit by Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman North, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Special Adviser on Policy, Ambassador . Habib Habu, Special Adviser on Protocol and Programme and Nata’ala Keffi, Special Adviser on Media.

Advertisement

Governor Babagana Zulum expressed gratitude to the chairman and his delegation for their visit to Borno and for empathizing with the people assuring of judicious utilization of all funds donated in cushioning the hardships faced by victims of the Monday Market disaster.

Advertisement

DOZENS KILLED IN EXPLOSION AT SITE OF CRUDE OIL THEFT IN RIVERS

Dozens of people have been killed by an explosion that occurred at a pipeline tapping point in Rumuekpe community, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Advertisement

Persons reported dead were said to be engaged in the business of illegal refining of stolen crude oil.

The Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), Fyneface Fyneface, confirmed the incident through the Centre’s Crude Oil Spill Alert System (COSAS).

Fyneface said the explosion happened at about 2am on Friday when a driver kicked the ignition of one of the buses loaded with stolen crude oil.

Advertisement

The bus was being used to transport the siphoned crude oil to the location of the illegal refineries.

The explosion caused inferno that reportedly burnt dozens of people including women beyond recognition.

The incident, which occurred along the Trans-Niger Delta Pipeline (TNP), also burnt many vehicles and tricycles to ashes.

Advertisement

It was gathered that persons around the tapping point, who had either loaded the crude or waited for their turns were all killed by the explosion.

Soldiers and police were said to have rushed to secure the scene.

YEAC-Nigeria has been campaigning against crude oil theft, environmental pollution and leading the advocacy for the provision of alternative livelihood opportunities for artisanal refiners in the Niger Delta for the past 12 years through the promotion of modular refineries promised by the Federal Government.

Advertisement

SUPREME COURT INVALIDATES NAIRA REDESIGN POLICY

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has invalidated the Naira rdesign policy of the Federal Government and directed that the old 200, 500 and 1000 nara notes should remain legal tender until the 31stf December2023.

Advertisement

The Court in a judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim said the Policy by the Federal Government is an exercise of the Powers vested on him by the constitution.

He added that the President has no right whatsoever to introduce the Policy without Consultatio with the relevant stakeholders.

According to the Court “The government of Nigeria is an agent of Nigeria.

Advertisement

The act of the president is the act of the federation

The policy should have been made after due consultation with the constituent of the state here represented by the National Council of states

The non-joiner of the CBN does not rob the court of the jurisdiction, the action is by the federal government not the CBN

The CBN was carrying out the directive of the president

Advertisement

The CBN has no power to introduce new naira notes or withdraw old notes without the authorization of the president

The CBN need not be joined in the suit as its principal the federal government is the first defendant.

The suit is not an action between banks so , it not a suit brought under section 25(1b) of the constitution.

Section 23(2)1 of the constitution the dispute between the federation and state and between states must involve law or facts.

The implementation of the directive by the CBN has deprived the plaintiff’s access to their funds, the president’s broadcast of 15th February acknowledges this.

Advertisement

This has affected the governance of these states.

All the preliminary objections by the defendants( AGF, Bayelsa and Edo state) are dismissed as the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

There is nothing to show any formal notice to the constituent on the introduction of new naira notes and withdrawal of old ones, it was merely on press remarks”.

“The president in his broadcast admitted that the policy is flawed with a lot of challenges.

This has led to some people engaging in trade by barter in this modern age

Advertisement

Lead judgment prepared and read by justice Emmanuel Agim

Successful currency redesign is achieved with the participation of the public and not handed down

The president broadcast demonstrates his disobedience of this court, the president ought not to be heard in this court.

The demonetisation broadcast by the president is not consistent with the provision of the constitution

Advertisement

The president can not unilaterally give directives without consultation from the Cabinet

The directive of the president limiting the number of withdrawals is not binding”.

The president’s disobedience to orders of the court is a sign of dictatorship

Advertisement

Advertisement