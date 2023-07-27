The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Rivers State Command have arrested 12 suspects for their involvement in vandalism, oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products.

Addressing the newsmen during the suspects parading the Rivers State Commandant Basil Igwebueze said the fight against illegal oil bunkering activities in Rivers State is not negotiable hence economic saboteurs are to either desist from such heinous act or face the full wrath of the law.

Commandant Basil said upon his assumption of office as the 14th substantive State Commandant of the NSCDC Rivers State Command he is determined to fight the menace of illegal oil bunkering activities which overtime has led to environmental degradation, pollution of land, aquatic life and health hazards.

He hinted that the Commandant General Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni OFR deployed him to Rivers State in order to prosecute the mandate of the NSCDC by Safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructures, ensuring that Operators of Unregistered Private Guard Companies do proper registration or risk being shut down; ensure that the good people of Rivers State sleep with their two eyes closed without fear of intimidation or any danger.

Commandant Basil said with a renewed vigour the Command Anti-vandal Land Patrol arrested 12 suspects from different locations across the State for their involvement in oil theft, vandalism and illegal dealings in petroleum products.

“At C4i check point Eneka- Igwuruta road in Obio/ Akpo Local Government Area we arrested 3 suspects named: Chijioke Valida (M) 40years, Ikwunze Uzodinma (M) 35years, Emmanuel Tamunokuro (M) 35years with a Black Toyota Camry LAGOS FKJ 451 FZ laden with 750 litres, a Dark Green Toyota Avalon with number plate RIVERS KRK 863 AA laden with 2,500 litres and a black Toyota Camry LAGOS SMK 84 CA conveying 2,700 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) respectively”.

He further relayed that based on sustained Intelligence the Anti-vandal squad made an arrest at Okehi- Ngor/Okpal road in the same Etche axis a Grey Toyota Camry Lagos FKJ 716 BG laden with 2,000litres of AGO concealed in Sacks while the Suspects took to their heels upon sighting our men.

An arrest was also made at Opposite SASA Filling Station, Eagle Island in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area where Uduak Thompson (M) 30years was arrested with 4,500 litres of AGO. One Mustapha SALISU (M) 27years was arrested with a Black Honda Car: KANO TRN 431 AQ while conveying about 1,500 litres of AGO concealed in cellophane bags. While on routine patrol, Kingsley Israel (M) 36years and Charles Wale (M) 48years were arrested in a Bus laden with 10,000 litres of Crude oil concealed in Sacks.

“The following suspects were also arrested at Dockyard axis in old Port Harcourt township they are: Musa Suleiman (M) 36years, Jemilu Usainu (M) 23years, Ibrahim Usman (M) 25years”.

“Following a tip off about 22,725 litres of AGO was impounded when our Antivandal Squad burst an illegal oil dump site in Ibidoki polo Bie-Ama off new road Borokiri Port Harcourt”.

The Rivers State Commandant affirmed the Command’s readiness to sustain the existing Synergy among the security agencies in the fight against oil theft and Vandalism of oil pipelines in Rivers State.

He warned the Antivandal Marine Personnel to desist from any action that could smear the image of the NSCDC noting that the CG is always ready to motivate and reward diligent and dedicated officers.

The Command’s helmsman further solicited for more credible Intelligence from the Public that would lead to the arrests of unrepentant Vandals and oil thieves in the State.