No fewer than two persons have lost their lives during a drug raid conducted by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the Idioro area, Mushin, Lagos State in the confrontation with Hoodlums trying to prevent the raid.

The information available indicates that about 50 operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency invaded the community in search of drug peddlers in their den at about 2200hrs but were resisted by the residents that are also engaging in the drug business.

Following the resistance met by the Operatives, they shot sporadically into the air to disperse the resistance put up by the Residents and Hoodlums which resulted in the killing of two male residents identified as Gafar Yusuf and a yet-to-be-identified person via a stray bullet which hit him.

The Victims were rushed to the Hospital nearby but lost their lives.