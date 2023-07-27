The Borno State Police Command says it is committed to continuing its operations against all criminal elements in the state until relative peace is achieved.

Commissioner of Police Mohammed Yusufu stated this while briefing newsmen on the arrest of about 80 persons in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The first press briefing by the new commissioner of police Mohammed Yusufu.

These suspects were arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force in July 2023 for allegedly committing various crimes.

The crimes range from theft, armed robbery, culpable homicide, and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

The state commissioner of police Mohammed Yusufu speaks further on these successes recorded.

These suspects paraded are a gang who specialize in breaking into shops and snatching phones in the state capital.

The CP says this has to be dealt with.

These members of a syndicate were allegedly involved in the murder of a police officer.

The case is still being investigated with the police promising that it will not be swept under the carpet.

Residents are urged to always provide prompt and relevant information to the police on any suspicious movement around them, as security is a duty for all.