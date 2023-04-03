The Police in Zamfara have arrested twenty one Suspects involved in various crimes.

Among them is a 25 year old Notorious bandit kingpin on the police wanted list, Two cattle rustlers, a phone snatcher and seventeen others involved in post Election violence, destruction of properties and theft

Forty Suspects involved in vandalism, destruction and Looting of public and private properties were arrested by the police last week

The police also recovered some looted items from the suspects

Hoodlums had attacked public places, political campaign offices and the personal Residences of some Politicians and Vandalized properties, all in the name of celebrating victories achieved in the Governorship and state Assembly Election in Zamfara

The police arrested seventeen more suspects for committing the same crime

Among them is a district head (Called Mai Angwa) and a sixty year old man

Sets of cushion chairs, Generators, Computers, Doors, building materials, Sets of Wrappers, were among items recovered from the Suspects

The police says it will continue to keep a close watch out for those involved in looting and promises to bring all perpetrators to book.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have contained a fire that broke out at a Warehouse Facility on Sapara Williams Street, off Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja.

The outbreak which was reported at 08:58AM on Sunday, involved finished distilled volatile chemical products made of ethanol and packed in combustible bottles.

The contents stored within a large expanse warehouse block were securely locked making accessibility difficult to the seat of Fire thereby breaking-in tools were deployed to gain access.

Furthermore , the intensity of the radiation resulting from the chemical compound materials gave way for sparse explosions before it was curtailed by Fire Crew from Ikeja, Alausa, Agege and Bolade.

The operation which is in mopping up stage, recorded no casualty or injury.

Investigation is on- going to determine cause of the fire outbreak.

