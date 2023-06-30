The Enugu state Police Command has reinvigorated it’s stance to stamp out criminality in the state.

The command demonstrated this while parading 15 criminal suspects including 7 notorious Kidnappers arrested at different parts of the states for various criminal offenses between May and June.

It is a harvest of success against crime in Enugu as the state police command swung into action to sustained it’s push against crime and criminality in the state.

The Northern region of the state has come under several attacks by criminals which led to the arrest of some kidnap suspects in Igbo-Eze North council of the state.

With discreet investigation by Anti-Kidnapping squad supported by the assistant of Forest Guard, saw the arrest of the kidnap suspects and rescue of four victims.

The police Public Relations Officer said their policing strategy meant to curtail criminal activities, led to the arrest of another 5 kidnap suspects and rescue of 7 victims in a hotel along Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway.

The command revealed that credible information led to the busting of a one-chance armed Robbery syndicate who specialises in abduction, rape and fraudulent activities.

Items recovered from the suspects were, 7 firearms, two vehicles, one motorcycle including N701,000 cash believed to be ransom paid by kidnapped victims.