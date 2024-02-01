Taraba state police command has apprehended 23 suspects for various offences raging from kidnapping, banditry, and armed robbery.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, paraded the suspects, he said the abductor of a second class monarch in the state was among the arrested kidnappers

The security threats in Taraba state are now a major challenge for various security agencies in the state.

Kidnapping, Banditry, Armed robbery, Cattle rustling, and Culpable Homicide are part of the challenges

The police authority in the state says it is not leaving anything to chance and has made significant breakthroughs with the effort of local hunters and sister security agents.

At a press conference in Jalingo, the state commissioner of police said some notorious kidnappers and other suspects terrorizing Jalingo, Lau Yorro, particularly the one who masterminded the kidnapping of the third-class chief of Pupule, a Pastor, Imam, and others have been arrested.

He also disclosed that a suspected kidnapper was arrested on Monday around 9:45 p.m. in a Toyota Starlet with registration number YLA 321 ZY along the Jalingo-Yola bypass road.

He added that the suspect made an effort to induce the police officer who arrested him with a sum of 8.5million naira to evade arrest, but the police inspector rejected the bribe .

Among the items recovered were a stolen car, electricity cables, 2 AK 47 rifles, charms and other items.