The Plateau State Police Command has paraded some Suspected bandits believed to be among those terrorizing the Wase Council area and environs in recent times.

Several other suspected criminals were also paraded, with many items displayed.

Suspects accused of disturbing the peace across the 17 Council areas of Plateau State in recent times

Communities in Plateau State are battling the challenges of insecurity, and efforts are still on to put an end to the situation that keeps reoccurring.

These suspects were arrested for perpetrating such crimes as banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Advertisement

A murder suspect who allegedly killed his father over a misunderstanding, was also paraded along with them.

The police say they mean business, and nothing can stop them from restoring sanity to the state.

The Suspects will be charged accordingly.