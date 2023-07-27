A group known as Imo Progressives Movement says the superlative performance of Governor Hope Uzodinma in all sectors of the economy has formed its resolve to adopt him as their sole candidate in the November Governorship Election.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital, the convener of the multi-partisan movement and national Lawmaker, Eugene Dibiagwu said this is the time Imo citizens reciprocate the sterling performance and transformational leadership of the Governor by re-electing him.

According to the convener, the group is mobilising the grassroot respective of party affiliation for the Governor.