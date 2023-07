The Nigerian Police Force has Condemned the use of its Uniform and Other accoutrements by Comedian, Abdulgafar Abiola popularly known as Cute Abiola in a manner denigrating its image.

This was disclosed in a Press Statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Mr Adejobi said the Police is mindful of the rights of every Nigerian under the law but cannot portray the Police in a denigrating manner or use its uniform and Other accoutrements in a denigrating manner.

He added that the Skits posted on the Comedian’s Social Media handles on the 20th and 24th of July are offences punishable under Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code.

It will be recalled that Cute Abiola had a run in with the Nigerian Navy his former employers over a Skit landing him in detention before his eventual departure from the Nigerian Navy.

Read Full Statement Below…

In as much as the law grants Nigerians the right to enjoy their fundamental human rights, the same law prohibits an individual, under whatever guise, from rubbishing the police institution or grossly violating its provisions with regards to the use of uniforms.

We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola,” in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July, 2023. The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law. Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.

Abdulgafar Abiola will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts as the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accoutrements. The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents. We call on all members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions.