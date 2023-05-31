Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has been unanimously elected the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors Forum.

He was elected on Wednesday at Abuja at a meeting that had all the APC governors who are members of the Forum in attendance.

The choice of Governor Uzodimma for the position was a source of gladness to the ruling Party’s States chief executives, all of who attested to his capacity to lead his brother governors in ways that would be a delight to all.

Governor Uzodimma’s latest responsibility came barely three days ago he was conferred with the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger ( CON) by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari and another honour, last weekend, by the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Wike at a well attended ceremony at the Banquet Hall of Rivers State in Port Harcourt conferred on Governor Uzodimma with the highest honour in Rivers State, the Grand Service Stars of Rivers State (GSSRS).

The GSSRS, according to Wike, is given to individuals who have demonstrated capacity in leadership and service to their people and the society.