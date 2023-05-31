A sitting Commissioner in Anambra State, Sly Ezeokenwa has emerged the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ezeokenwa, a legal practitioner, defeated his co-contestants to emerge winner in the election that held at the Party’s Regional Secretariat in Awka.

The new APGA National Chairman is the Commissioner for Special Duties under Governor Chukwuma Soludo as well as the National Legal Adviser of APGA.

Shortly after emerging victorious In the keenly-contested election, he was sworn-in alongside the newly elected National Officers of the Party.