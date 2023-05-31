Justice Ibironke Harrison, of a Lagos High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square Annex has ordered both counsel in the murder trial of Lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, to adopt their final written addresses on the next adjourned date.

The Judge made the order on Wednesday, after the defendant, who’s a suspended police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, closed his defence after his testimony before the court.

Earlier,

At the resumed hearing of the case, the defendant in his testimony was presented with a magazine of six bullets by his counsel, Jude Ugwu, which had earlier been admitted as exhibits by the court.

One of the bullet was said to have been fired on the deceased on the 25th of Dec., 2022.

But the defendant told the court he has never come across the bullet before and that it was not the same ammunition as the one that was originally in his rifle that day.

He also explained how he had attended a local training school, where he had taken up a course on Arms and Ammunition.

He said that in the barracks he served, the police gets proper training every five months about rifles so as to refresh their memories.

ASP Vandi also revealed that it was at the training school, that he learnt about the different types of rifles, pistols and ammunition for Police Officers while adding that he was trained on how to couple and dismantle a police arm and ammunition.

When presented the bullet ( exhibit P11a) and the magazine containing six bullets (P19), he explained to the court that, a portion of P19 is the shell of an assorted rifle and it is used in AK-47 rifles, adding that the exhibit is a long range bullet.

“This one covers over 500 metres. If you line up 10 people, this particular bullet will go through all of them. When it is shot at a close range, it can’t remain inside the person’s body and also any object at close range, it must penetrate through it.

It must pass through at least four objects and this is not the ammunition in my rifle on the 25th of December, 2023. The rifle is automatic. By using this bullet, you must cork the rifle and anyone around that area will hear the noise of the cork.

Once it is fired, the shell will fall on the right side on the ground near the person that fired it and it will remain at the point of fire. The noise will be so loud when fired.

I’ve never come across this exhibit before even all through my training and it’s not the type of of ammunition used by the police.”

He added, “I was disarmed by the DPO at Budo hospital. I booked 25 rounds from the armourer which i signed for. Same ammunition was inside the magazine, same ammunition was disarmed. When i was disarmed, the ammunition was not counted in my presence at Budo hospital.”

When he was cross-examined by the Director of Public Prosecution, Babajide Martins, the witness said that on 25th of December, 2022, he was on duty at Ajah Underbridge and he was with a rifle that had 25 rounds of ammunition which he booked from the armourer and signed for.

He also told the court that he was not the only officer that was armed on that particular day.

“I resumed duty in the morning but I don’t know the time. I was with Inspector Ameh and Inspector Ibimene.

I was not the only one armed, Ibimene was also armed but i was the last man on guard. I stood about 100 metres away from where the affected vehicle was parked.

I went to the hospital with the driver, and the deceased in the vehicle involved but not all of us was in the vehicle.

I was half dressed, wearing a mufti when i was arrested at Budo hospital and i was taken to the police station where i wrote my statement.

All of us were detained and we wrote our statements at Ajah and Panti. Non of us was released before we were transferred to panti.

I wish the deceased is alive and i regret her death. May her soul rest in peace.” He concluded.

ASP Vamandi was the only witness who testified in his own defence.

After his testimony, his counsel told the court that the defendant was closing his defence.

Justice Harrison directed both counsel to exchange their final written addresses and be ready to adopt them in 21 days time.

Further hearing is fixed for 13th July, 2023.

Drambi Vandi is facing one count of murder preferred against him by the Lagos State Government, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The prosecution alleged that he killed the 41-year-old pregnant lawyer by shooting her in the chest, an offence that contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.