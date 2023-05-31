Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has appointed Kingsley Emu who is former chief Economic adviser to former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement signed by the governor’s his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon in Asaba also confirmed the approval of the appointments of Johnson Erijo as Chief of Staff to the Governor, Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser and Mrs Lyna Aliya-Ochulor as Principal Secretary to the Governor.

.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.