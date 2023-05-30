Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has approved the appointments of Abubakar Nakwada as Secretary to the State Government, Mukhtar Lugga as Chief of staff and Aminu Almajir as Deputy chief of staff, Administration

Others are Imran Ahmad Rufai as Personal assistant (P.A) to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Senior Special Assistant, New Media, Nura Almajir, SSA Political matters, Zaharadeen Bello Imam, SSA Protocol matters while Pharm. Abdulmajid Anka, SSA Governors office, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura SSA Media and Public affairs and Faruku Shettiman Rijiya, SSA Press Affairs

Other appointments includes Kabiru Lawal Muhammad, SSA Domestic Affairs, Ali Akilu Bungudu, SSA Economic matters, Mugira Yusuf Special assistant New media and Babangida Bisu as Special assistant protocol.

The appointments according to the statement takes immediate effect.