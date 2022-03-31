2023 Elections: PDP Chieftain Abu Nakwada declares intention to run for Gov of Zamfara

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Abu Nakwada has formally declared his intention to join in the Zamfara governorship race ahead of the 2023 election.

Nakwada told a press conference in Gusau that he was approached by the Zamfara State Rescue Initiative Organization, which asked him to respond to a plea for help in saving the state from total collapse.

He added that the ‘Rescue Initiative’ purchased a nomination form and delivered it to him in Abuja, and that he was persuaded and eventually accepted to run for the job for which he was harassed.

Abu Nakwada is the first Politician to declare his intention to run for Governorship under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party in Zamfara

“After wide consultations with critical stakeholders, I have decide to serve my people on the position they wants me to serve upon” Nakwada Said.

” I consider it as a call to Service and I am so sure that together we can make and Rescue our state from total collapse. ” He added

“I saw it a duty to resign and return home to help my state out of trouble affecting them with regard to the lingering security challenges that is making life unbearable to the Citizens, turned many into IDPs in their fatherland, hunger and unemployment is also another fact that has forced many into beggers on the streets of Gusau, the state Capital” Nakwada Said.

The PDP Governorship aspirant alleged that lack of focus from the Present administration is responsible for the setback and underdevelopment of the state.

He blamed the past and present leadership for not been vibrant and selfless to resolving the social crisis affecting the people, and also for not setting a genuine agenda for the transformation of the state.

” Findings have shown that most of our people live their daily lives with just the barest minimum, where they are burdened with too many challenges that could not enable them live a comfortable life”.

” Unsecured situation has influenced virtually all sectors of life and we will give maximum attention to solving the security challenges before any other thing, because without peace there cannot be any development” He Maintain.

On his agenda, Nakwada said will stand firm to revive education sector, create job opportunities, restore lasting peace and also to strengthen the hope of the majority of Zamfara residents who are predominantly farmers by reviving the agriculture which according to him is in state of shamble.

He again assured, if given the opportunity to govern Zamfara State, he will work with the Zamfara Rescue Initiative and other relevant groups to design an agenda that will truly respond to the critical socio-economic need of the people.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support since the beginning of this movement and I can only repay this kind gesture by ensuring that, visible improvements are achieved in the living standards of all Citizens. Nakwada Assures.