Tambuwal accepts resignation of 11 Commissioners, SSG, Chief of Staff

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has accepted the resignation of thirteen key portfolio holders in his administration.

At the top of the list is Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who was also the Overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media a s Publicity, Mohammed Bello stated that the remaining Commissioners include the commissioners in charge of the Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security: Abdussamad Dasuki, Sagir Bafarawa, Bashir Gorau, Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd).

Other Commissioners who resigned are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs: Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Abdullahi Maigwandu.

Others who also resigned include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sa’idu Umar and the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori.