Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved the appointment of Awwal Tukur as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Awwal was a former Member of the House of Representatives and served as the Director General of the Adamawa Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council in the 2023 national elections.

Governor Fintiri who made disclosure in a press statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, his Chief Press Secretary, also approved the the appointment of Dr Edgar Amos as Chief of Staff Government House.

According to the statement, following the appointment of Dr Amos who before now was the Head of Service, Shehu Isa Ardo takes over as Head of the Civil Service and the appointments take immediate effect.