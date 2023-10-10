A group known as Obidient movement in the 27 local government areas of Imo State has resolved to support Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress in realizing his Governorship ambition.

The convener of the group, Emeka Mandela said the Governor stands out among other contestants.

But, another group has dismissed the endorsement describing the Mandela group as fake members of the movement.

Imo State will be going to the polls on 11th of November with Bayelsa and Kogi States to elect their Governors.

Governor Hope Uzodinma has been enjoying numerous endorsements from different groups, and the latest is the Obidient group. It’s a group that supported the candidacy of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the last election.

The group said what informed their support to Governor Hope Uzodinma is based on his Sterling Performance in three and half years in the office.

But, This Obidient group denies the Mandela group describing them as non members but political jobbers who move from one party to another for financial gains.

They noted that Obidient family in Imo State is still intact for the Labour Party.

As Political activities continue to gather momentum for the November Governorship Election, gladiators are not relenting in wooing voters.

