The developmental strides of Governor Hope Uzodinma in the three and half years in Office have continued to earn him support from the people across the State.

The latest coming from stakeholders in Owerri Zone who said the Governor’s urban renewal policy has transformed the capital city.

The Owerri-Orlu road, Owerri-Okigwe road and Owerri-Umuahia road are gateways to most local governments in the State, these Roads have been left to rot for many years, but upon assumption of office, the Uzodinma led administration, aggressively reconstructed and redesigned the roads for ease of movement for motorists.

These amongst other giant strides achieved in the zone are the reasons the leaders of Owerri soon converged on Owerri the capital of Imo State to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor as he seeks another term in Office.

While adopting the Charter Of Equity presented by Imo council of elders, the Stakeholders appealed to candidates of other parties from the zone contesting the Governorship seat now to step down.

As Imo Governorship Election scheduled for November 11 by the Independent National Electoral Commission draws near, the electorate remain the ultimate decider of who emerges Imo Governor.