Gov Uzodinma flags off Orlu/Akokwa, Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia roads

Governor of Imo state Hope Uzodinma, has flagged off the reconstruction of two major but dilapidated federal roads that links the state and neighbouring Anambra and Abia with a promise of speedy completion.

The Governor who stated that his goal in taking office is to make life better for Imolites is now working to ensure that he fufils his promise.

According to Uzodinma, the administration is committed to addressing critical needs of the people for rapid economic growth.

The 22-kilometer Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa-Uga road and the 46-kilometer Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road are Federal roads, but have been neglected by previous administrations.

The goal of reconstructing the roads is to connect all major towns and communities in Imo State, as well as their economic activities, to smooth and accessible roads.

Governor Uzodinma acknowledged that the projects will be costly, but added that the government has a cash management plan and a segmented funding system in place to allow for the projects’ gradual completion.

He told the massive crowds who gathered to witness the flag-off that public resources are meant for public use and cannot be diverted, used recklessly, or converted for private use.

The governor bemoaned the failures in prior administrations brought on by a dreaded syndrome he called “post power syndrome,” which has ingrained itself deeply into Imo Government.

Uzodinma stated that as a government, he will enforce peace by directing all law enforcement agencies to work.

Dignitaries present at the flagg-off included, Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly,Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, former governor of Imo state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, former Deputy governor, Agbaso, Dr Ajumbe, Chief Charles Orie, Lady Anne Dixie, Commissioner for lands and water resources, SA Northern Affairs, Alhaji Suleiman, SA Special citizens Dr Samuelson Emehibe, Amb. Jude Agbugba, immediate past Commissioner in the Judiciary and national President Emmanuel college Owerri, SA to the governor, Princess Calista Anene, Hon.Williams Ejiakor, CEO WIJIAK Motors, Hon. Onyekachi Ibezim, APC Chairman Owerri Municipal and Chairman of all APC Chairmen in Imo state, Past IMC Chairmen, ENTRACO GM, Former GM OCDA Engr Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon. Prince Alex Mbata, Hon. CDB Williams, Hon. Mrs RBK Okafor, Hon. Ugochukwu Obodo, Hon Pius HSK Osuji, Hon. Bob (Jnr) Njemanze, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and others.