Senate urges JAMB to raise cut-off mark for education courses

The Senate has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB to increase the cut off marks for students going into tertiary institutions to study education courses in order to get the best brains into the teaching profession.

Advertisement

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, stated this while monitoring the ongoing National Personnel Audit by the Universal Basic Education Commission.

The Joint admission and matriculation board (JAMB) and tertiary education Stakeholders in Abuja adopted 140 as the minimum cut-off mark for the 2022 admission into the nation’s universities, 100 for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many critics argue that this will encourage underachievement and lower standards in an education system already struggling with quality issues.

Advertisement

It is an issue that arose during the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education’s monitoring of the Universal Basic Education Commission’s ongoing National Personnel Audit.

Advertisement

The Vice Chairman of the Committee believes that the teaching profession should not be a dumping ground for students who fail to secure admission to other professions like medicines, Engineering and Law.

As the Senate Committee went round some schools in the FCT to monitor the ongoing National Personnel Audit by the Universal Basic Education Commission, it called for more investments in basic education in the country.

Advertisement

The 2022 National Personnel Audit by the Universal Basic Education Commission will enable the commission to collect accurate data on school enrolment, the number of teachers and other personal in the system as well as facilitates among others.