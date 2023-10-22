As Imo State prepares for the Governorship Election on 11th of November, Women of Orlu Senatorial zone are mobilizing women across the 12 local government areas of the zone for the Re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

They converged on Nkwere Local Government Area for the zonal women summit and agreed to ensure the Governor emerges victorious.

It was the gathering of women and political leaders from the 12 local government areas of the Imo West Senatorial district.

Governor Hope Uzodinma is from that zone as the women promised to move to every nook and cranny of the zone to mobilize other women for the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

For Governor Uzodinma, the endorsement has further brightened his chances of winning the election in November.

He assured of his administration’s readiness to pull more young people out of the poverty line through the “skill up Imo project”.

Political parties and their supporters are intensifying efforts in wooing voters as the November Governorship Election draws near.

