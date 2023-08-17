Ahead of November Governorship election in Imo State, a group, Olu-Oha Mbaise is collaborating with Orlu Political consultative Assembly to achieving Imo charter of equity as proposed by State council of elders.

The leadership of the group which paid a visit to the high command of OPOCA also discussed ways of realizing the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

This is the gathering of two socio-political groups from Imo West and Imo East Senatorial districts.

They are here to chart their Political paths in line with the recently adopted Charter of equity.

Olu Oha Mbaise believes working very closely with Orlu Political consultative Assembly will further bring Political stability in the State.

For the leadership of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, the new collaboration is timely and will bring unity among politicians in the three Senatorial districts in Imo State.

As politicians continue to strategize for the November Governorship election in Imo State. These groups believe the re-election of Governor Uzodinma will strengthen the implementation of the Imo charter of equity.