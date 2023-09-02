National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has pledged their support towards the re-election of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma in November Governorship Election.

The Student Association who honoured the Governor as the patron commended the Developmental strides of the Governor within three and half years of his administration.

The national President of NANS Umar Faruk Lawal assured the governor of the determination of Nigerian Students to defend and propagate the policies of Government.

For Governor Hope Uzodinma he urged the Students to be committed in supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Administration.