President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

A press statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale says the President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda.

The President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterise foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

In light of the impending United Nations General Assembly, which will take place later this month, the President also instructs that Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives to the UN in New York and Geneva be excused from this comprehensive recall.

Recall of the affected officers takes effect immediately, according to President Tinubu’s directive.