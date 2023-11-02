Bahrain expelled the Israeli ambassador in Manama and recalled its envoy from Tel Aviv on Thursday, citing Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 9,000 Palestinians.

Bahrain’s parliament also announced that economic relations with Israel have been suspended, calling for more measures to against Israeli airstrikes on innocent Gazans.

Bahrain normalised ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the controversial Abraham Accord, in which the UAE and Morocco also established relations.

Advertisement

The latest development on Thursday comes just a day after Jordan took similar action against Israel.

On Wednesday, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi “immediately” recalled its ambassador to Israel over the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry, however, said it had not been notified of any decision by Bahrain.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the ambassador would only return to Tel Aviv if Israel halted its war on the enclave and ended “the humanitarian crisis it has caused.”

Advertisement

Jordan has held a fragile peace agreement with Tel Aviv since 1994, which returned some 380 kilometres (236 miles) of Jordan’s occupied land from Israeli control and resolved longstanding water disputes.

The Bahrain parliament further said the Kingdom has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the people in line with King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa stance.