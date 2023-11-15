Belize has severed diplomatic ties with Israel in response to its “indiscriminate bombing” of the Gaza Strip, the latest in a series of diplomatic rebukes directed at Tel Aviv.

The Belizean government announced the recall of its ambassador and the withdrawal of its request for accreditation for an honorary consul in Tel Aviv.

The government in a statement said Belize has repeatedly condemned the actions of the Israeli military in Gaza

” We have appealed to Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza.

The government said despite its requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions,” the statement continued.

Belize’s decision follows similar moves by several other Latin American States.

Bolivia broke relations with Israel on November 1, while Colombia, Chile and Honduras have recalled their Ambassadors.

Rifts have also deepened between Tel Aviv and several Middle Eastern and African States. Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Chad, and South Africa have all withdrawn their top diplomats since the war broke out.

Israel has since waged a devastating bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, killing at least 11,320 people, including thousands of children, according to Gaza officials, since Hamas surprise attack on October 7.