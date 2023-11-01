Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, has demanded an immediate halt to “the humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza caused by Israeli bombardment.

He urged the implementation of the international law and the United Nations Charter in the Hamas-Israeli conflict.

Safadi also emphasized the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza as soon as possible and in sufficient quantities.

According to Gaza Health Authorities, Israeli attacks have killed 8,306 people, including 3,457 minors.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids since October 7.

The figure includes 3,542 children.

Last Week, Gaza’s Health Ministry published the names of thousands of Palestinians killed in the Israeli attacks, saying “behind every number is a story of a person”, after US President Joe Biden questioned the reliability of its death toll.