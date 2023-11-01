North Korea has announced it will close as many as a dozen embassies, including those in Spain, Hong Kong, and several African countries, in a move that could result in the closure of nearly 25% of Pyongyang’s missions worldwide.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification stated that North Korea’s recent closure of its diplomatic missions was an indication that the isolated nation is finding it difficult to earn money abroad due to international sanctions.

The North’s ambassadors made “farewell” visits to the leaders of Angola and Uganda last week, according to a report released by the North Korean State media.

Since the 1970s, Angola and Uganda have established amicable relations with North Korea, continuing to cooperate militarily and offering infrequent sources of foreign exchange for projects like the construction of statues.

Over a dozen missions may close, likely because of international sanctions, a trend of Pyongyang’s disengaging globally

Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the pullout reflected the impact of international sanctions aimed at curbing funding for the North’s nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea has formal relations with 159 countries, but had 53 diplomatic missions overseas, including three consulates and three representative offices, until it pulled out of Angola and Uganda, according to the ministry.

North Korea will also shut down its embassy in Spain, with its mission in Italy handling affairs in the neighbouring country, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency .