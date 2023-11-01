Residents in three areas in Australia’s Northern Queensland State were ordered to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, as bushfires burned out of control.

Firefighters have been battling fires in the State that have already claimed two lives and destroyed dozens of homes. They have included firefighters who have been flown in from all over Australia and New Zealand.

On Wednesday, residents of two nearby communities near the town of Dalveen were given the order to leave right away.

Residents have described the experience as horrifying, with a wall of flames racing across their land.

The blazes in the area also affected the neighbouring State of New South Wales (NSW) to the South.

Authorities on Wednesday imposed a third evacuation warning in the far north of the state, near Watsonville.