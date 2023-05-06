Thousands of people have been forced to flee wildfires in western Canada that were ignited by exceptionally high temperatures that occasionally exceeded seasonal averages by 10 degrees Celsius in early May, according to government statistics.

According to the most recent Canadian government assessment, western and central Canada, which contain a substantial portion of the country’s agricultural land, are currently suffering “abnormally dry” conditions, with certain areas facing “severe drought.”

In the province of Alberta, the region worst affected by forest fires, there were reports of more than 70 active fires on Friday, several of them out of control.

Some 13,000 residents were under evacuation orders, officials said.

The main focus was Fox Lake in the province’s north, where fires burned nearly 1,500 hectares and destroyed a small community of about 20 houses.

According to the authorities, heavy rains expected at the weekend could worsen the situation.

Multiple days of exceptionally warm weather have resulted in quick snowmelt and high streamflow across much of the BC Interior, with major flooding occurring in some regions, according to provincial authorities.

In recent years, western Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather, the intensity and frequency of which have increased due to global warming.

In addition to catastrophic flooding, British Columbia was also hit two years ago by the effects of a “historic” heat dome, which claimed hundreds of lives and was followed by major fires.