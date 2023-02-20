South Korea announced new sanctions against North Korea’s weapons programs in response to Pyongyang’s latest missile launches.

According to South Korea’s foreign ministry, the sanctions target four individuals and five entities linked to North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development, including a South African national and two Singaporean shipping firms.

The announcement came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its east coast, two days after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

South Korea and the United States on Sunday staged joint air drills involving B-1B bombers in response to Pyongyang’s ICBM launch.

South Korea, the US and the United Nations condemned North Korea’s latest missile launches as illegal provocations.

“The immediate material effects may be limited but South Korea’s updated sanctions are part of a trend that is more than symbolic,” Leif-Eric Easley, an associate professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said.

“The current government in Seoul does not shy away from strengthening defence capabilities and financial accountability measures. This reciprocity policy aims to dissuade future North Korean threats by steadily imposing costs on Pyongyang for each provocation.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk-administration yeol’s sanctioned four North Korean individuals and seven entities earlier this month for cyberattacks believed to be linked to the country’s weapons programs, the first such sanctions aimed at Pyongyang’s hacking activities.

Seoul, like the US and Japan, announced sanctions in December in response to Pyongyang’s repeated missile tests, naming eight individuals and seven institutions it said were linked to North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons development programs.

