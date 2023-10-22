Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has described as untrue stories making the round that there was an assassination attempt on him on Sunday evening on his way to Abuja from Lokoja the Kogi State Capital.

Governor Yahaya Bello was rumoured to have survived an assassination attempt on him by gunmen who reportedly attacked his convoy while on his way to Abuja from Lokoja.

Stories had made the rounds earlier on Sunday 22nd October about an attack on the convoy of the governor while on his way to Abuja.

Advertisement

The Governor said the so called attempt on his life was nothing but a misunderstanding between the Military and some members of his convoy.

The Governor has since arrived in Abuja after the misunderstanding.

Kogi State has been wracked by violence in the lead up to the Governorship election in the State with accusations and Counter accusations between all parties.