A multiple accident has occurred near the Kara Bridge also known as Odo Ogun Bridge outward Lagos on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claiming 4 lives of occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a Mazda Inter-State Bus.

The accident according to an Official of the Ogun State Traffic Control agency, TRACE, involved a Truck carrying two 20 Feet Containers, an SUV and an Inter-State Mazda commercial bus carrying passengers.

According to him, the truck carrying containers lost control and the containers fell off with one landing on the bus while the SUV was also badly damaged.

The impact from the containers left the bus badly mangled with 4 occupants dying on the spot while several other occupants of both the bus and the SUV sustaining various degrees of injuries and have been taken to hospitals by a combination of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Police, TRACE and LASTMA.

15 People at the last count are receiving treatment in hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

Also confirming the post on X formerly Twitter the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA posted “Multiple accidents occurred at Kara bridge Inward OPIC which involved a truck, SUV car and an Inter-state commercial bus.

“It, claimed 4 lives, other casualties (15) have been taken to the hospital according to the report from our men.”

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Nigeria’s and Africa’s busiest Highway has undergone a comprehensive repair in the past 8 years with some of the work still outstanding and has also witnessed an upsurge in car crashes since the road surface became more motorable being in the best driving condition since its opening in the late Seventies.