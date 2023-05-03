One million dollar project designed to provide food and nutrition assistance to displaced persons, women, children and other vulnerable in the Northeast and Northwest has come to a close.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development says he looks forward to bigger projects and programmes with ECOWAS and the WFP and that lessons learnt will determine way forward as they share experiences of the 1 year project in a close out meeting in Abuja

The impact of covid-19 on Sustenance, coupled with persistent insecurity and displacement brought untold hardship on the vulnerable people across the country, but it was more dire on the people of the Northeast and the Northwest

The heavy floods of 2022 further exacerbated the poor condition of these people, mostly wiping out the source of income

One of the agreements reached by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of Ecowas was to provide succour and build resilience of the people through provision of stability funds

The Ecowas funds was implemented by the World food programme and domiciled in the Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

Other speakers also appreciated the impact the project has on individual lives in the region covered.

Rabi Ibrahim, a hawker in Zamafara State was one of the beneficiaries who got an unconditional cash transfer of 27,800 monthly for 6 months

She says the money has been able to transform her Ivinghoe conditions as she set up a business for her son and paid the school fees of other children from the money she received

Aside from cash transfer, other forms of assistance given included food and non food items.