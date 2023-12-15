The 2nd ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament which opened almost 3 weeks ago has ended.

The speaker of the regional parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis said the session prioritised consideration of the community budget, and adopted the budget in line with major projects and programmes that will effectively respond to the urgent needs of the community citizens

On the sideline of the closing ceremony, delegations from the Africa without borders organization and members of the Parliament from Niger met with the Speaker to consider talking with the Authority to ease the sanction imposed by ECOWAS on the military junta in Niger , they say the citizens are the ones bearing the brunt of hardship caused by the sanction.