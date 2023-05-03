The Nigerian Senate has queried the delay in the issuance and renewal of International Passports by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS.

This is as the Upper Legislative Chamber mandated it’s Committee on Interior to investigate the matter and probe the contract for the printing of passports by the NIS.

The Senate issued these directives at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday following a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife narrating the ordeal citizens go through and the kind of hardship they face in getting their passports.