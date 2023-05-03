President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Abike Dabiri-Erewa for a second term as the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The notice of her reappointment was contained in a letter written by the President to the Senate requesting the Upper Chamber to confirm her reappointment.

In November 2018, the President first named Dabiri-Erewa as NIDCOM chair. She was the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora before the appointment.

Dabiri-Erewa was also a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003-2015. While she was at the House of Representatives, Dabiri-Erewa chaired of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

Meanwhile, President Buhari also wrote a separate letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of appointment of six federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to fill the existing vacancies in the states.

The nominees are Ayogu Eze, Peter Okpara, Hauwa Aliyu, Rajiya Ayuba, Kolawole Adebola and Ismailia Agaka.