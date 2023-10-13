The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa. over the alleged victimisation and maltreatment of Nigerians in Addis Ababa.

It also seeks the intervention of security agencies in resolving the long standing border disputes between Nigeria and Republic of Benin in Igbokoji community.

Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda and 10 other members co-sponsored the motion on the need to investigate alleged victimisation and maltreatment of Nigerians in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The House resolved to have an interface with the foreign affairs minister on the immediate and remote causes as well as measures to protect Nigerians and air travelers to Addis Ababa.

In another motion, the House sought an end to the long standing border disputes in Igbokoji, a border town between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin

To control the prices of goods in the interest of the masses, the House urged the Federal government to re-establish a price control board across the country.

The motion seeks zero duty on agricultural products for 5 years

On the occasion of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, the House, through a motion from Lagos legislator, Kafilat Ogbara, canvassed sensitisation of adolescent girls on dangers of drug and alcohol abuse

The House also called on the Central government to declare a state of emergency on the state of primary health care centres across the country

The House also canvassed for job placements into the civil service or INEC for national youth corp members who were victims of election violence in the course of the discharge of their responsibilities.