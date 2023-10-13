The Healthcare providers’ Association of Nigeria has identified effective collaboration among stakeholders to advance health insurance in the country.

At a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, they said Nigerians are entitled to equitable access to healthcare, without breaking the banks.

According to the World health organisation, about 344 million people are going deeper into extreme poverty, due to rising health costs.

In Nigeria, the National Health Insurance Scheme plan for 2020 to 2030, shows that only 4.2 percent of Nigerians are covered under the social health insurance.

Health providers have been identified as key players in the implementation of social health insurance in Nigeria.

At an event in Lagos by Health Providers’ Association of Nigeria, relevant stakeholders gathered to meet minds on improved health insurance in the country.

They say effective collaboration is required towards advancing health insurance in the country.

They also analysed brain drain in the sector and other challenges hindering effective healthcare delivery in the country.

Representatives from the National Health Insurance Agency and the Lagos State government reeled out some of the measures put in place to ensure equitable access to healthcare through social insurance.

With collaborations like this, experts believe that more Nigerians will have access to health insurance.