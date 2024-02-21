The Commander 23 Brigade, Brigadier General Paul Zawaya has underlined the need of cooperation and coordination among security services in ensuring the peace and security of Adamawa State’s good people.

He made this statement while hosting the newly deployed Commissioner of Police (CP) Adamawa, CP Dancombo Morris, at Headquarters 23 Brigade, Gibson Jalo Cantonment, Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Lieutenant Adebayo Adewumi, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 23 Brigade, assured the Commissioner of his full cooperation and support, emphasizing his willingness to operate a 24-hour open door policy of friendship, collaboration, and cooperation.

He stressed that the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force together, with other security agencies must complement each other and all have to strive towards achieving a common goal- which is a safe society for business to strive.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dancombo in company of his management team said his visit was to interact and interface with the Brigade to solicit for more support and cooperation as well as consolidate on the existing relationship between the Brigade and the Police Command.

He revealed that the Headquarters 23 Brigade was one of his first point of call after assuming duty on 14 February 2024.

He went on to say that security is a collective responsibility, and that the Nigeria Police Force, as one of the key agencies in battling insecurity, cannot do it alone without the cooperation of other security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army, highlighting the need to collaborate with the leadership of the 23 Brigade.

While expressing gratitude for the warm reception, he emphasized the positive relationship the State Command has developed with the Nigerian Army over time.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the existing cooperation in order to provide effective state policing.