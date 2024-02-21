Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has informed corps members sent to the state that they will be included in the Solution Innovation District, which he just established with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft and Wootlab to teach 20,000 youths in the area.

Governor Soludo stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2024 batch ‘A’ stream 1 prospective corps members deployed to the state at the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp Umuawulu /Mbaukwu in Awka South Local Government Area. He also confirmed that training youths in ICT would have a multiplier effect in the short run.

The governor was represented by Mr Patrick Agha-Mba, Chairman of the NYSC state governing board and commissioner for youth development.

The governor who also charged corps members to stay in the state after service, asserted that having contributed to the development of the state, they should also be part of the enjoyment of the dividends of democracy and good governance.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman NYSC state governing board and commissioner for youth development Mr Patrick Agha – Mbah whose speech was presented by Mr Kenneth, said that he would be monitoring them for the three weeks’ orientation courses and equally throughout their Primary Assignment.

He disclosed that the beneficiaries have gone on to establish their businesses and create employment opportunities for themselves and others.

Agha-Mba advised them to use their time during the orientation course to identify the skills they are interested in and passionate about. He further urged them to be proactive in seeking knowledge and acquiring new skills that will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to the growth and development of the state and nation.

On her part, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma who urged the corps members to maintain a positive spirit, disclosed that after the registration of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Prospective Corps Members, the figure got to 1,602 comprising of 721 Male and 881 Female. She appreciated the high level of discipline of the corps members and urged them to maintain a positive spirit.

“The NYSC as a scheme has four cardinal programmes: Orientation, Primary Assignment, Community Development Services and Winding Up and Passing out Programme. This orientation course which you have begun is the first cardinal programme. It is carefully articulated to expose you to the operations of the scheme. It is also targeted at preparing you adequately to be able to navigate successfully through all the primary programmes.

“Moreover, the period is for leadership, physical, mental training as well as skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development. May I state without any equivocation that discipline is emphasised here. The essence is to make all the prospective corps members benefit maximally from the orientation exercise as the content of the orientation is rich and full capacity.”

Mrs Iruma further charged all the prospective corps members to make themselves ready to participate actively in all camp activities.

She also appreciated Governor Soludo and the NYSC Director-General Brig Gen YD Ahmed, NYSC Director South East Area Office for being solidly behind the activities of the scheme in the state. Iruma equally thanked the security agencies and camp officials for their cooperation and dedication.