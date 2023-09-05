Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has assured National Youth Service Corps members serving in the state of premium welfare, support, and Adequate Security.

He enjoin the colors members to maintain the spirit of hard work and dedication to duty.

The Governor gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corp members held at the temporary Orientation Camp, in Gusau

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Governor charged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the NYSC.

The statement read in parts: “In his speech at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II NYSC Orientation Course, Governor Dauda Lawal has assured corps members of welfare and security”.

“The Governor assured the corps members of his administration’s commitment to their security and welfare to enable them carry out their duties effectively”.

“He reiterated that the corps members would receive all the support they need from the government to settle down and serve their fatherland” Gov. Lawal assures.

Governor Lawal further promised the corps members that those who distinguish themselves during the service year will be adequately rewarded and honoured by his government.

“The Governor reassured the management of the NYSC in the state of his administration’s continuous support for the scheme, saying that he is determined to welcome more corps members to the state.

To show commitment, the Zamfara State Government has commenced the renovation of the NYSC Permanent orientation Camp in Tsafe to ensure it is put to use as soon as possible.