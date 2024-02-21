Students of different public secondary schools in Akure lined up to welcome the remains of former Governor Rotimi Akereodolu to the State.

The students lined up from major streets of Akure to the entrance of the governor’s office.

The remains of the former governor is (are) expected at the governor’s office Alagbaka for a brief lying- in state.

There were cultural displays by different cultural groups at the governor’s office.

From their, the remains of the former governor will be moved to the state high court for a special court session.