About 4,000 students have reaped the benefits of an environmental programme focusing on sustainable gardening, recycling and upcycling.

The 10month intensive programme and recycling project took place in public and low income schools across Lagos and Ogun States.

The event was graced by environmental conservationists, public officials, and students from public schools, all gathering to witness the culmination of the program.”

The environmental program is a vital advocacy initiative aimed at fostering environmental sustainability awareness through educational programs and practical workshops within schools.

23 schools in Lagos and Ogun actively engaged in practical projects focusing on sustainable gardening, upcycling, and recycling, thus igniting a passion for climate action.

Some outstanding students and schools were recognized and awarded for their innovative contributions and dedication to environmental conservation.