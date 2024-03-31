With few days left to the end of Ramadan, Muslims have been advised to be patient and continue to pray for the country especially with the current economic situation.

This is the 11th annual Ramadan Lecture organised by Queen Seyidat Prayer Group.

The theme of this year’s event is “Problem solving of this time” a guide to Muslims on how to persevere through the down times in the country.

Islamic scholars at the event emphasised Islamic teachings of patience and good deeds as a way of promoting peaceful coexistence.

A special prayer was also organised for Nigeria and participants were advised not to lose hope in the administration of President Bola Tinubu because he has their best interest at heart.

Parents were encouraged to instill the fear of God in their Children to help them become responsible citizens in the society.

children got the opportunity to showcase their talents in Quranic memorization with accolades for an impressive performance.

As Nigerians continue to hope for better days ahead, gatherings like this will help promote peaceful coexistence and foster positive change.